The Region of Murcia, as well as the communities of Madrid, Andalusia, Aragon, Cantabria, Castilla y León and Castilla-La Mancha, and the autonomous city of Melilla, did not favorably resolve any of the applications submitted for the Youth Rental Bonus, created a little over a year ago to give aid of 250 euros per month to citizens under 35 years of age.

According to a parliamentary response from the Government to several PP deputies, in these autonomous communities the number of requests rose to 84,813 in December 2022, but the number of favorable resolutions was zero.

This state aid managed by the communities is granted for a period of two years with a maximum amount of 6,000 euros divided into 24 monthly installments. In order to access the subsidy, the rental income must be equal to or less than 600 euros per month. In the case of renting a room, the price must be equal to or less than 300 euros per month.

The community where the most applications were submitted up to that date was Madrid, with a total of 31,755; followed by Andalusia, with 17,280; Castilla y León, with 17,624; Castilla-La Mancha, with 6,880; Aragon, with 6,835; Cantabria, with 2,798; the Region of Murcia, with 1,546 and Melilla, with 95.

Despite the delay last year, communities such as Madrid have already announced the first beneficiaries of the measure, while Andalusia said in March that it would begin to resolve the applications for the call that same month.

Catalonia, the one that registered the most favorable resolutions



On the opposite side is Catalonia, where 9,753 of the 39,347 applications submitted were resolved favorably, which is equivalent to a resolution percentage of 24.7%. The next in number of applications resolved was Valencia, with 650 of a total of 20,244 applications submitted.

In total, the Government figures at the end of last year a total of 12,425 applications resolved favorably out of a total of 182,026 applications submitted. In other words, less than 7% of the applications submitted were able to access aid.

The Executive budgeted this plan with a total of 400 million euros, half in 2022 and the other half this year. In its parliamentary response, the Government has also broken down the amounts allocated to each autonomous community for this rental aid. Thus, it can be deduced that Madrid and Andalusia, regions in which no aid was granted, were the most benefited, with 31.8 and 34.2 million euros, respectively.

These were followed by Catalonia, with 29 million euros, and Valencia, with 22.8 million. In total, the budget allocated in 2022 for this measure reached 200 million euros.