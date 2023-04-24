Despite the fact that Club América has had good tournaments with Fernando OrtizThe reality is that this happens in the background if the championship is not achieved and the Azulcrema team still does not win the trophy, so if this tournament is not crowned again, its position could be at risk.
In accordance with Santiago Banosthe Argentine coach has not renewed with the club and his continuity will depend on what was done in the final phase, in this way, the ‘tano‘ would be conditioned to be champion otherwise his adventure for the Eagles would come to an end.
It is well known that the Azulcrema team is a highly demanding club and that if the objectives are not achieved in the short-medium term, patience begins to lose and they begin to look for alternatives, for this reason, the team would have up to three main candidates to take the position of DT in case ortiz don’t continue.
According to the portal the soccer playerbut the Eagles do not manage to break the five-year drought and lift the 14, the technicians that the Azulcrema board would have in their deck would be Miguel Herrera, Ignacio Ambriz and Guillermo AlmadaAlthough it is worth mentioning that the latter has just renewed with the Tuzos.
Although the ‘tano‘ has done a great job with the team, after the failure of santiago solariIf the degree is not obtained, everything else is of little use to the institution.
