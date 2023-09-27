Thursday, September 28, 2023, 01:25



The protection and assistance programs for victims of gender violence developed by the La Huertecica collective, financed by the Autonomous Community with 140,000 euros, already serve 220 women. This was announced yesterday by the Minister of Social Policy, Families and Equality, Conchita Ruiz, during her visit to the group’s day center, located in Molino Derribao. She came to see in person the care system used, based on personalized socio-labor itineraries, where employability is the main tool to achieve the economic, social, mental and emotional independence of those affected.

“The purpose is for women victims of gender violence to lead a normalized life through employment,” explained Ruiz. The ‘E-Labora’ project, which is developed in Cartagena and Murcia, is co-financed by the European Social Fund. It carries out actions aimed at promoting employment through the improvement of social and work skills and training actions, among other resources.

«In the execution of these projects there is important multiprofessional support made up of a team of social workers, socio-labor mediators, counselors, teachers and trainers. Without forgetting the business awareness and awareness programs that we promote from the Community, so that equal opportunities within the world of work are effective,” explained the counselor.

This year, the Autonomous Community has allocated nearly 760,000 euros to the La Huertecica Collective for the execution of programs that offer comprehensive care to people in particularly vulnerable situations. Among them, women victims of gender violence, but also young people and drug-addicted adults who require a process of emotional rehabilitation and social readaptation, according to sources from the Ministry of Social Policy.

Conchita Ruiz highlighted that these aid programs also offer legal advice, psychological support and social intervention through resources that improve their living conditions, placing special emphasis on strengthening their mental health and promoting personal and family well-being processes.