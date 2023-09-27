Since this Thursday, Alfonso cross pedestrian crossings alone safely.

One of the beneficiaries of these two new traffic lights is the 9-year-old boy, Andrés Ros, whose testimony LA TRUTH collected just a week ago. His family demanded that “they put back the uninstalled sound indicators of the traffic lights and that this system even be extended much more than now” so that blind people gain autonomy.

The Passblue system endorsed by ONCE consists of using a remote control or different devices with Bluetooth, such as mobile phones, watches, bracelets and key chains, the blind pedestrian is notified when they are next to the signal, and it emits the sound when it turns green to ensure a safe crossing. In this way the sound is only played when there is a person who needs it next to the traffic light.

People who need these controls, which are similar to those for a garage door, can pick them up for free at the ONCE headquarters, on Calafate Street, next to the UPCT Student House.

The City Council acquired 78 units of the latest generation Pasblue Bluetooth. They are already installed at all the intersections of Paseo de Alfonso Soon, they will be placed at the pedestrian crossings of the Alameda de San Antón. There is also in La Manga.

European funds



This accessibility tool is included within the projects presented by the local government to the call for ‘Next Generation’ funds from the European Union.

Now, the National Organization of the Spanish Blind (ONCE) and the City Council have commissioned Ilunion, a company of the Once Social Group, to study the second phase of implementation of new Passblue devices at traffic lights to improve the adaptation of these crossing signals to the needs of blind people.

The Councilor for Social Policy, Family and Equality, Cristina Mora, explained that the initiative will serve to determine the order of transformation of Cartagena’s traffic lights into accessible ones.