The inauguration of the Seminar `Political and financial instruments for the eradication of slums´ / Vicente Vicens / AGM

EP Tuesday, November 8, 2022, 12:32



The Autonomous Community fights against slums with the acquisition of 59 homes that will house more than 230 homeless people in the Region of Murcia, who will have social support for this new stage. This is the balance of the European program framed in the ‘Making Home’ strategy with which the regional Executive promotes solutions to eliminate the barriers that hinder access to a home for those who need it most.

The Ministers of Development and Infrastructure, José Ramón Díez de Revenga, and of Women, Equality, LGTBI, Families, Social Policy and Transparency, Isabel Franco, expressed their satisfaction with the “excellent” execution of this joint initiative by their departments and the NGO Habit.

The program developed in the Region of Murcia, which became a “success story” at the national level, guarantees decent housing for people who are in a situation of substandard housing or chronic shantytowns in the Region, according to regional government sources. it’s a statement.

The regional officials participated in the opening of the seminar ‘Political and financial instruments for the eradication of shantytowns’, organized by the Fundación Secretariado Gitano, where they reported on the purchase of these new homes, thus helping families to leave the situation of social exclusion. More than 5 million euros were invested in this acquisition, co-financed with the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and the European Social Fund (ESF).

“Housing together with employment are the pillars for the development of any family’s life project, and from the regional government we are putting all public resources so that the most vulnerable families get out of the situation of substandard housing,” said Díez de Revenga , who stated that, at an economic time like the current one, “we are reinforcing efforts to acquire more homes where these families can have a new opportunity.”

Franco announced that the regional government will allocate 420,000 euros next year to the action and accompaniment program for the rehousing of families in a situation of social exclusion, which “represents 60% more than the amount allocated this year.” Thus, “we give continuity to this accompaniment program for rehousing through calls for concurrence grants and in collaboration with the Ministry of Development and Infrastructure”.

The houses are transferred to the municipalities



The General Directorate of Housing acquires the homes through real estate portals and real estate agents, for which it has the approval of the respective city councils, which guarantee the good condition of the homes, as well as compliance with the required typology. and, above all, the maximum integration of these people in the new residential environments.

The properties acquired go to the public housing stock of each municipality and are offered to relocated people in a situation of severe vulnerability and social exclusion. The follow-up of the families is coordinated by the General Directorate of Social Services and Relations with the Third Sector, in collaboration with the social services of the municipalities adhering to the program and with Habito, a third sector entity made up of Cáritas, Copedeco and the Gypsy Secretariat, specializing in meeting the housing needs of disadvantaged groups.

The body responsible for the program is the Monitoring Commission, made up of representatives from the Ministries of Economy, Finance and Digital Administration, Development and Infrastructures and Women, Equality, LGTBI, Families and Social Policy; of the municipalities involved and of the third sector entity that participates in the project.