Sinaloa.- By more than two years, the sewage was discharged directly to Buñigas creek bedwhen registering damage to the drainage network which is located under the vehicular bridge of Veracruz street, which connects the Francisco I. Madero neighborhood and the Escuinapa city center.

It was in August 2020 that Debate exposed the high levels of contamination that were being generated in the bed of the Buñigas stream, when the black water generated from the colonies located on the bed of this body of water was dumped directly and without any treatment, when the drainage network into which the waste from the Azteca, Insurgentes and Francisco I. Madero colonies.

Repair

Blanca Estela García Sánchez, municipal president, in an interview reported that it was on one occasion that she was traveling over the Independence Street bridge, that she detected the fetid odors that emanated from this area, for which she took on the task of investigating what was happening and what caused this problem.

“Here under the Veracruz street bridge there was a pipe that was damaged. It had a leak and that black water fell directly into the creek. We already fixed it. A pipe was bought to replace the damage because the pipe was made of iron, it rusted and was damaged. But luckily it has been fixed. replacing the 4 meter pipe because it was a focus of infection,” he said.

The municipal president added that the sewage problem in this urban area is even greater, since the drainage network in the Insurgentes and Francisco I. Madero neighborhoods at some points it has collapsedand a strong investment is required to serve it.

Draft

He mentioned that a project is already being carried out to find out how much is required to address this problem and rehabilitate it, since the health of the Escuinapenses who live in the affected neighborhoods is at risk.