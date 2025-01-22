Social networks have spread what is already considered the viral moment par excellence of the inauguration this Monday of Donald Trump as president of the United States.

An undisguised Mark Zuckerberg is hunted by the cameras while silently attending a conversation between Trump’s son-in-law (husband of his daughter Ivanka), Jared Kushner and the owner of Amazon, Jeff Bezos. He is next to his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, who, in turn, is next to the inventor of Facebook.

While Kushner and Bezos talk, the owner of Meta cannot stop observing the cleavage that Sanchez is wearing, in a white suit that perfectly shows off her underwear.

Zuckerberg’s glances do not stop occurring, while next to both of them, the two businessmen continue chatting. It also seems to remain impassive to the looks of his neighbor, Lauren Sanchez.

The paradox of who invented networks has been curious. Twitter (now XC) has been in charge of showing the millionaire’s blink before the charms of Sanchez and hundreds of thousands of followers. What he himself considers a viral phenomenon thanks to the networks.