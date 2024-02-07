The waiting time for large spare parts for Chinese cars can be up to five months, drivers told Izvestia and industry representatives confirmed. In particular, this affected large parts, for example, gearboxes, bodies and interior elements.

“Those spare parts that are not in stock can wait from one to three months. There is no fast logistics from China yet. And this is reflected in the delivery time of such parts as gearboxes, rear fenders, and so on – things that are expensive to send by plane,” Ilya Plisov, a member of the board of the Union of Automotive Services, told Izvestia.

The Fit Service network of service stations also faced long waits for spare parts for cars of Chinese brands. The head of the network's body repair stations, Yaroslav Kukarin, noted that most often problems arise with body parts for Changan, Li, Zeekr and FAW cars.

“Chinese brands have just begun their development on the Russian market, so spare parts warehouses for cars are still being formed. Logistics have not yet been configured for “made to order” items. Thus, many parts are difficult, expensive and time-consuming to purchase,” he said.

Kukarin cited one of the latest examples of long waits: the Chinese BYD electric car needed replacement body parts, and the search for them took 2.5 months. As a result, the owner of the car had to order spare parts through a friend.

Muscovite Anna also faced the impossibility of restoring her Changan UNI-V car. She purchased it in July 2023, but in September the car was hit by a truck and damaged the rear bumper.

“They haven’t been able to fix my car for five months now, because the service center that is supposed to do it doesn’t have the necessary parts,” said the victim.

She added that the repair requires a rear right fender amplifier, a bumper and a number of other spare parts. But neither the dealership nor the car service center had them.

