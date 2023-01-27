The Russian military may liberate the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the next month and a half. This opinion was expressed by the commander of the Akhmat special forces detachment and the deputy commander of the 2nd Army Corps of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Apty Alaudinov on Friday, January 27.

He told the TV channel “Russia 1that the military is advancing in all directions in the region, and Ukrainian militants are suffering serious losses.

“The enemy slowly begins, losing a lot of manpower, to retreat back <...>. I think that in the next maximum month and a half we will see the Donetsk People’s Republic liberated,” Alaudinov said.

He explained that the changed format of warfare also contributes to the promotion. Now the emphasis is on striking ammunition and unmanned objects, such as kamikaze drones.

