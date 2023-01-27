Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Muhammad Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to His Highness the President of the State, affirmed that the Israeli escalation in Jenin is dangerous and disturbing, and undermines international efforts to advance the priority of the peace agenda.

His Excellency indicated in a tweet, on his official account on Twitter, that the move of the UAE, China and France to hold a meeting of the Security Council confirms the will of the international community to prevail over peaceful solutions, and to promote communication and dialogue instead of confrontations and escalation, which results in more complexity and aggravation.

The UAE condemned the Israeli forces’ incursion into the Palestinian camp of Jenin, which resulted in deaths and injuries, calling on the Israeli authorities to reduce escalation and not take steps to exacerbate tension and instability in the region.

She stressed the importance of supporting all regional and international efforts to advance the peace process in the Middle East, as well as putting an end to illegal practices that threaten reaching a two-state solution and establishing an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Yesterday, the Security Council held an emergency closed meeting, at the invitation of the UAE, China and France, during which it discussed the latest developments in the city of Jenin, and listened to the assessment of Tor Winsland, the United Nations Special Coordinator in this regard.

On the ground, Israeli planes bombed Gaza in response to two rockets fired by Palestinian militants, which increased tension after one of the worst days of violence in the occupied West Bank in years.

The two missiles fired from Gaza during the night set off sirens in Israeli areas near the border with the southern coastal strip, but there were no reports of injuries or deaths.

The Israeli bombing comes after an Israeli storming of the city of Jenin in the West Bank, yesterday, which resulted in the death of at least nine Palestinians, including armed men and at least two civilians, which is the largest number of deaths in one day in years.

Another man died in a separate incident in the town of Al-Ram on the outskirts of Jerusalem, bringing the number of Palestinian deaths since the beginning of 2023 to at least 30.

The incursion, the latest in a series of near-daily clashes in the West Bank that characterized it last year, came days before US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s visit to Israel and the West Bank.

Palestinian officials said CIA Director William Burns, who is visiting Israel and the West Bank on a trip arranged before the latest violence, would meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Months of simmering violence, which escalated after a series of deadly attacks in Israel last year, has raised fears that the conflict could spiral out of control, leading to a broader confrontation.

The US State Department issued a statement yesterday expressing its “grave concern” about the violence in the West Bank and urging both sides to de-escalate the conflict.

After yesterday’s violence in Jenin, the Palestinian Authority announced an end to security coordination with Israel in the West Bank, an arrangement widely credited with helping maintain order in the West Bank.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who returned to power this year at the head of one of the most right-wing governments in Israel’s history, said Israel was not looking to escalate the situation, but he ordered security forces to remain on alert.