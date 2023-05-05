Friday, May 5, 2023, 01:54



The director of Human Resources of the UTE Transportes de Murcia, Alfonso Iglesias, has communicated in the last week to the entire workforce that, as of May, the salaries included in the collective agreement will be reduced by 41.836% for 2023. Similarly, In the informative letter sent to the workers, it ensures that, “in the same proportion, seniority, the driver-receiver bonus, special bonuses and productivity will be reduced”. In addition, the company has unilaterally made the decision to also reduce (41.19% and 42%) the compensation amounts for overtime and holidays worked; and, 38.52%, the plus concepts of quality and plus bonuses.

The UTE Transportes de Murcia agreed in October 2022 to extend the concession contract for another two years, in force since October 1, 2012, for urban collective transport in Murcia and, explains the president of the company committee, Miguel Cano, only two months later (last December), “announced the withdrawal of the agreement and the reduction of 42% of all the remuneration concepts of the workers.”

The workers’ representatives met yesterday with the Councilor for Sustainable Mobility and Street Cleaning, Carmen Fructuoso, in a last attempt to seek a negotiated solution to a conflict that has been going on for several months. However, Fructuoso assures that “we understand that it is a labor problem between the company and the workers. And we wish for the good of the citizenry and of the workers themselves” that the possibilities of dialogue are exhausted “so that an essential service like this is not affected.” And she warned that “we will ensure that transport continues to be effective and efficient” and that they do not rule out taking measures.

The committee describes the company’s demands to the City Council as “pure and hard blackmail”

Given the imminent action of the company, the workers met last night in an assembly next to the company’s garages, to decide when to start the indefinite strike. “We will take the petate to settle in until the problem is solved.” And they remember that, for now, “they owe us an extra pay, the 2023 rise and the April payroll.”

Transportes de Murcia alleges for this dismissal, which the committee describes as “illegal because the process has not been completed”, economic reasons for the increase in costs. But, for the workers, these economic claims “are pure and hard blackmail, which uses users of the ‘coloraos’ and workers so that the City Council gives them more money.”