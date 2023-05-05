Unicef ​​has launched the #MueveTuFicha campaign so that citizens take boys and girls into account when casting their vote in the regional and municipal elections on May 28. The initiative consists of a video piece about a symbolic board game. Through it, it shows how the decisions of voters affect millions of minors who, however, cannot cast their ballot because they are not 18 years old. Depending on the options that the players choose, it is seen how they can choose between investing in quality education and child psychologists and guaranteeing affordable housing for families, among others, or “looking the other way”.

The presentation of the campaign took place in Murcia, at the Fundación Mediterráneo de Murcia. The president of Unicef ​​Murcia, Amparo Marzal, and the professor of the Department of Sociology of the University of Murcia, Juan José García Escribano, attended.

“If you vote thinking about these issues, you can change the conditions for children in these elections,” said Marzal. The entity that he leads has met with all the parties with parliamentary and municipal representation to transfer their proposals, so that they can be included in the electoral programs on May 28.

It pursues that public policies prioritize the rights of boys and girls and the issues that concern and affect them. It also seeks that the citizens who will exercise their right to vote also defend the rights and demands of those who cannot vote.

Fighting child poverty, protecting children from violence, taking care of their mental health, guaranteeing inclusive and quality education, promoting children’s rights in the digital sphere and ensuring that they live in clean and healthy environments” are some of the of the aspects that can be taken into account when voting on behalf of boys and girls”, they pointed out in Unicef.

The Assembly sets homework



In the Region of Murcia, where the child population constitutes 20% of the total, Unicef ​​Comité Murcia has presented its proposals to most of the political forces.

Likewise, in recent months it has developed an advocacy task at a political and social level, to highlight the needs. The priorities have been collected in the Special Commission for Children and Adolescents of the Regional Assembly. The opinion of this working group, issued in March, establishes recommendations to the regional government, such as promoting the Regional Pact for Children and implementing the European Child Guarantee within the framework of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).