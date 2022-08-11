Prosperity | Many people wash their entire body with soap, but even less would be enough: The expert recommends washing with specific strokes

Many people wash their armpits with some kind of washing product every time they shower. Often, however, just washing with water may be enough. We compared six popular supermarket soaps and shower gels.

Major some of us take a shower every day, a diligent trainer sometimes several times a day. Many people use some kind of product to wash their body in the shower, and if you forgot yours at home at the gym, there is typically at least hand soap available for washing your armpits.

#Prosperity #people #wash #entire #body #soap #expert #recommends #washing #specific #strokes