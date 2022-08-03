Vélez and Talleres, who will meet this Wednesday in Buenos Aires in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals, will cheer on an Argentine key that does not have a clear favorite since both teams are far from the level that allowed them to reach this stage.

Valoyes, the man to follow

In the Argentine League, Talleres is twenty-sixth among 26 teams with nine points, product of two wins, three draws and five losses. The Cordovans did not play last weekend due to a road accident suffered by the bus of their rival, Unión.

Vélez also has nine units but is ranked twenty-fifth as he has the best goal difference. El Fortín has gone seven games without a win, with five draws and two losses.

The performance of both teams in the domestic tournament, regardless of the results, is not good and that is why both coaches are betting on reaching the historic semifinals of the Libertadores to save the year.

The rival in the semifinals will come from the brace of the Brazilians Corinthians and Flamengo, who play the first leg tonight.

This Wednesday’s match will be at the Vélez stadium, the José Amalfitani in Buenos Aires, and the rematch will be next Wednesday the 10th at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium in the central province of Córdoba.

Vélez already won the Libertadores in 1994 and Workshops play this instance for the first timeafter playing this tournament again after a 20-year absence.

The coach who qualified Talleres for the Libertadores, the Uruguayan Alexander ‘el Cacique’ Medina, is now the coach of the Buenos Aires team. The only international title for the Cordobans is the existing Conmebol Cup in 1999. If there are no surprises, the Uruguayan defender Diego Godín, a star signing for the Liniers team, will be the starter.

Colombians and where to see

Likely lineups:

​

Velez Sarsfield: Lucas Hoyos; Leonardo Jara, Diego Godín, Matías De los Santos, Francisco Ortega; Nicolás Garayalde, Santiago Cáseres, Luca Orellano; Walter Bou, Lucas Janson; and Lucas Pratt. Trainer: Alexander Medina.

Workshops: Guido Herrera; Gastón Benavídez, Matías Catalán, Rafael Pérez, Enzo Díaz; Alan Franco, Rodrigo Villagra, Christian Oliva, Matías Godoy; Diego Valoyes and Federico Girotti. Coach: Pedro Caixinha.

Referee: Colombian Wilmar Roldán will be assisted by his compatriots Alexander Guzmán and Wilmar Navarro.

Stadium: José Amalfitani, from Buenos Aires, with capacity for some 50,000 spectators.

Hour: 7:30 pm

TV: ESPN2

EFE