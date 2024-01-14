Every year millions of people decide to transform their lives and go live abroad, with the United States being one of the countries that many think about with the intention of having better opportunities. However, most agree that once they are far from home there are two things they miss the most: one, family, friends, the people they love and stay in their country of origin; and two, the food and products that could be found in their nation. But For Colombians who decide to live in Miami there is good news, there is a supermarket that will bring them a little piece of Latin America.

Los Paisas Market and Carnicería seek to bring the flavor of Colombia to the United States, specifically to Miami, in Florida, as it is a supermarket that carries around 1,800 Colombian products to the Sunshine State so that migrants miss their country a little less.

The supermarket has gone viral through social networks like TikTok where, in the different clips they share, you can see some of the products they have available, items that can be obtained very easily in Colombia but in the United States it would be quite a challenge.

On their profile on the short video social network they have more than 15,000 followers and have given some details about how they have been growing. They claim that they have a warehouse of almost 400 meters and have been selling their products in the North American country for almost two decades.

El Paisa Market, a little piece of Colombia in Miami

As can be seen on his social networks, Don Javier is the founder of this supermarket that not only attracts thousands of Colombians residing in Florida every year, but also Americans and people of other nationalities who want to try Colombian items.

In fact, given the interest they have found throughout the country, today They ship to any part of the United States So no matter which state of the North American nation you live in, Colombians already know who to turn to to find some of the most common items from their native nation.