The Colombia selection continues to garner enthusiasm among the country's fans, after the performance he showed in the double Fifa date March, in which he took two victories and left good feelings in his game.

A good balance left the team led by DT Nestor Lorenzo: beat Spain 1-0 at the London Olympic stadium with a goal from the side Daniel Muñoz and beat 3-2 Romania last Tuesday with so many of Jhon Arias, Jhon Córdoba and Yáser Asprilla, results that will allow you to climb positions in the Fifa ranking update.

With its two victories, the national team reached 21 games without knowing what defeat is, it has not lost since 1-0 in 2022 against Argentina in the South American qualifiers heading to the World Cup 2022, game in which Reinaldo Rueda was on the national bench.

Undefeated with Néstor Lorenzo

Since the arrival of DT Néstor Lorenzo, The Colombian National Team went 18 games undefeated (the remaining three were under the orders of Reinaldo Rueda and Héctor Cárdenas), there are 13 games with a victory and five draws.

Of the 18 undefeated games under the Lorenzo era, the Selection He played 12 friendly matches, among which the victories against the world champions stand out Germany and Spain.

In addition, there are six games for points, all in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, with a balance of three wins and three draws that have the team third in the table with 12 units. Without a doubt, the most remembered victory is against Brazil (2-1) with doublet of Luis Díaz in Barranquilla.

The first friendlies of 2024 confirm that the Colombia selection will be a great protagonist in the United States Copa América and the team dreams, but also prepares to aspire for the title, a challenge that the Argentine coach set for himself upon his arrival to the bench.

Greatest undefeated player in the world

Currently, the undefeated streak of Colombia She is the best of any team in the world (21) and no one can take that important item away from her. Now, the national team seeks to surpass its own record: 27 games without losing in the coach's era Francisco Maturana, who imposed it between June 31, 1992 and March 2, 1994

Not everything ends there, Colombia selection It is possible to propose (although it is not the objective of the coaching staff and the players) to go for a more ambitious brand at a global level that boasts the italy team with 37 undefeated games adding all competitions.

The azzurra achieved this record in 2021, so far, the only team that has achieved that result, but Colombia is a serious contender if it continues in that good form.

