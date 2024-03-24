The objective is clear in the Colombia selection, fight as equals against the best teams in the world and dream of conquering the Copa America 2024a tournament that it has not won for 23 years when it did so for the only time in its history in 2001.

The era of Néstor Lorenzo at the head of the Colombia selection promises, in the South American qualifiers he beat for the first time in history Brazil and remains in the qualification positions for the 2026 World Cup, even above the 'scratch' in the table.

Colombia National Team and Néstor Lorenzo Photo:Vanexa Romero and Efe Share

Furthermore, the national team does not know what it is like to lose in the process of Nestor Lorenzo: They are undefeated in 17 games with 12 wins and five draws, three of those wins were against world champions, the aforementioned game against Brazil (2-1) and the victories in international friendlies against Germany (0-2) and Spain (0-1).

Precisely, against the coach's team Luis de la Fuentethe national team showed its two faces, a first half with little play, but firm defensively and in the complement, shackled and dominating its rival at certain moments, taking advantage of the exact moment to hit and win.

Now the challenge is another, the Colombia selection This Sunday he traveled to Madrid (Spain) to begin his preparation for next Tuesday's friendly (2:30 pm, Colombian time) against Romania.

Players like Luis Díaz, James Rodríguez and Daniel Muñoz, author of the only goal against Spain, were very happy in the middle of training on Spanish soil under the eyes of the coach Nestor Lorenzo.

The Argentine strategist is preparing the match at the Metropolitan stadium against a rival that Colombia has never been able to beat in three games and is considered 'the black beast' in the world championships.

In it World Cup United States 1994, the Colombia selection They suffered against the Romanians and lost 1-3 in the group stage debut. Four years later, in France In 1998, history repeated itself and the team lost 0-1 against Romania.

By 2006, before World Cup in GermanyColombians and Romanians met again in an international friendly, the result was without any emotion and the match ended in a 0-0 draw.

