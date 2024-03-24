Cairo (dpa)

The technical staff of the Egyptian first national football team, led by technical director Hossam Hassan, approved the travel of Ahmed Hegazy, captain of the “Pharaohs” team, to Saudi Arabia.

Hegazy’s travel came due to an emergency family situation, due to the presence of his family in Saudi Arabia, according to the Egyptian Football Association, which stated through its official account on the social networking site “Facebook” today that Hossam Hassan agreed with Hegazy that if the emergency family situation ends and family matters stabilize, he will join. Back to the national team camp tomorrow evening, Monday.

The Egyptian national team is preparing to meet its Croatian counterpart on Tuesday in the final match of the friendly football tournament, the Capital of Egypt Cup.

The Egyptian team advanced to the final of the competition, following its 1-0 victory over the New Zealand team in the semi-finals, in the first appearance of Hossam Hassan at the head of the technical leadership of the Egyptian team, who took over his responsibility, succeeding Portuguese Rui Vitoria.