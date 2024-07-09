A challenge of great proportions is going to face the Colombia selection against Uruguay at Back of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the semifinals of the Copa America 2024.

According to the criteria of

The game will feature the two teams that have played the best football so far in the tournament. It will be a clash of very similar styles in which the details will tip the balance in one direction or the other.

The two teams will fight for a place in the final Photo:Christian Alvarez and EFE Share

The national team is one step away from the final

The Colombia selection made it clear that the America Cup He faces it not only with football, but with character, he eliminated Panama in the quarter-finals with a 5-0 thrashing and has not known what it is like to lose in this edition of the continental tournament.

The cast led by the Coach Nestor Lorenzo arrives with a long unbeaten streak of 27 dates, equaling the historical record of the Selection Francisco Maturana in the 90s and wants to break with that bad streak that has taken place in recent years, not reaching a final for 23 years, since the 2023 title.

At the front will be a very complete team such as Uruguaywhich is always in the foreground and with the Coach Marcelo Bielsa has gained confidence to let loose in the game.

Las Vegas (United States), 07/07/2024.- Raphinha Dias of Brazil (L) in action against Maximiliano Araujo of Uruguay (R) during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Quarter-finals match between Uruguay and Brazil, in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 06 July 2024. (Brazil) EFE/EPA/ALLISON DINNER Photo:EFE Share

The Charrúas have just overcome a very difficult obstacle: they eliminated the selection of Brazil in the quarter-finals after winning on penalties.

But against Colombia it will be a different story, which has not looked good from the start. Uruguay lost two of its key players and leaders in defence. Ronald Araujo will be out due to injury and Nahitán Nández will not be there after being sent off against the Brazilians.

Colombia celebrates the return of Lerma

Nestor Lorenzo has good news for the match, as he will once again have the midfielder Jefferson Lermawho gives balance to a team that likes to attack.

Jefferson Lerma Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

The player of the Crystal Palace of the Premier League will return to the starting lineup after serving a one-match suspension for accumulating yellow cards.

The starting roster that would be presented Lawrence For the semi-final it would be the same one that has been playing from memory and the only change would be Lerma for Mateus Uribe, who was a starter against Panama and fulfilled the assigned task.

Possible starting lineups

Colombia selection: Coach: Nestor Lorenzo.

Uruguay: Sergio Rochet; Guillermo Varela, Jose Maria Gimenez, Mathias Olivera, Matias Vine; Manuel Ugarte, Federico Valverde; Facundo Pellistri, Nicolas de la Cruz, Maximiliano Araujo and Darwin Nunez. Coach: Marcelo Bielsa.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS