Spain expresses its “condemnation and concern at the information about the arrest of María Corina Machado” in Venezuela

“Given the information about the arrest of María Corina Machado, we express our total condemnation and our concern.” This is how the Government of Spain expresses itself in a statement issued this Thursday night.

The statement, released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairsalso “condemns the arrest of Rafael Tudares, Carlos Correa and Enrique Márquez and the rest of the political prisoners.”

“The physical integrity and freedom of expression and demonstration of everyone, especially that of opposition political leaders, must be protected and safeguarded,” the text concludes.

The opposition leader’s party, Vente Venezuela, denounced this afternoon the arrest of Machado, who had been in hiding for 133 days, and who was under an arrest warrant accused of conspiring to overthrow the Government of Nicolás Maduro.

Machado had reappeared this Thursday afternoon at a rally in Caracas against Maduro’s inauguration, scheduled for this Friday, and in support of the investiture of the opposition candidate, Edmundo González, who has been recognized as “elected president.” by countries such as the US, Argentina and Canada after elections on July 28 whose result is not recognized by the EU or the UN observers and the Carter Center, due to the absence of electoral records that corroborate the count.

