Tuesday, January 25, 2022
The Colombian national team continues to arm itself to face Peru

January 25, 2022
Colombia selection

National Team Training.

Team training.

This Tuesday the entire team will be in Barranquilla.

The Colombian National Team continues with his training in Barranquilla, preparing the games against Peru and Argentina of the eliminatory to Qatar.

See also  Women's team will play friendlies against Argentina

(You may be interested in: Tragedy in the Africa Cup: avalanche leaves several dead)

This Monday, the Colombian Senior Men’s National Team trained on the field with 18 players at the sports headquarters of the Colombian Football Federation.

those who trained

The 10 who had trained on Sunday were joined by Camilo Vargas, Yerry Mina, Víctor Cantillo, Wílmar Barrios, William Tesillo, Óscar Murillo, Stefan Medina and Johan Mojica.

This Monday the team held a tactical technical training session with an emphasis on general tactical behaviors.

Before finishing the field practice, he arrived at the sports venue Falcao garcia, who trained in the gym.

(Also read: Luis Díaz arrives motivated to the National Team: see his new great goal in Portugal)

At the end of the afternoon Juan Guillermo Cuadrado arrived at the concentration. During the night the remaining 8 players must arrive and the group will be complete.

This Tuesday, around 4 in the afternoon, the team will train again.

See also  Sarri: "Played without fear. Market? Blocked by the liquidity index, but I didn't understand what the ... is"

SPORTS

.
