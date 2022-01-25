Egan Bernal: strong images, seconds after the accident, video

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Egan Bernal, Colombian cyclist.
Egan Bernal, Colombian cyclist.
The Colombian cyclist is admitted to the Sabana Clinic.
January 24, 2022, 11:40 PM
A normal day of training became, from one moment to another, it became a sour moment, black for the Colombian cyclist Egan Bernalwho collided with a bus that stopped to drop off a passenger and suffered multiple injuries.
Bernal was rushed to the Sabana Clinic, where he underwent surgery for a fractured femur and right patella.
It may interest you: (Egan Bernal: these are the multiple injuries, after the accident)
Bernal adjusted everything for this year in which his main goal was to win back the Tour de France, a race he won in 2019, but what happened at kilometer 33 and 800 meters of the Bogotá-Tunja road forces him to say goodbye to a large part it’s from the season.
Like every day, Bernal went out to train with the other Ineos teammates who have been in Colombia for several days.
However, around 10:01 in the morning, he suffered the accident. Here’s the record minutes after the fact.
.
