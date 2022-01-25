Egan Bernal: strong images, seconds after the accident, video

A normal day of training became, from one moment to another, it became a sour moment, black for the Colombian cyclist Egan Bernalwho collided with a bus that stopped to drop off a passenger and suffered multiple injuries.

Bernal was rushed to the Sabana Clinic, where he underwent surgery for a fractured femur and right patella.

It may interest you: (Egan Bernal: these are the multiple injuries, after the accident)

Bernal adjusted everything for this year in which his main goal was to win back the Tour de France, a race he won in 2019, but what happened at kilometer 33 and 800 meters of the Bogotá-Tunja road forces him to say goodbye to a large part it’s from the season.

Like every day, Bernal went out to train with the other Ineos teammates who have been in Colombia for several days.

However, around 10:01 in the morning, he suffered the accident. Here’s the record minutes after the fact.