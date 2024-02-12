Sylvester Stallone had an interview on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'. Stallone gave details of his career in film and how the role of 'Rambo' changed his presence in film production. Likewise, the actor was accompanied by his daughters, who also interacted in the conversation and noted their respect and admiration for his father.

At one point, Jimmy Fallon asked Stallone if he sees a good face Ryan Gosling so that he can be his successor in the next 'Rambo' movie, to which the actor responded yes.

Does Sylvester Stallone want Ryan Gosling as 'Rambo'?

Jimmy Fallon asked Sylvester Stallone about the appearance of 'Rocky' in 'Barbie' and mentioned that one of his photographs appears in Ken's scene. This seemed funny to Stallone, who said he was called for a cameo, but he turned it down because he didn't feel confident playing the doll. However, he highlighted the participation of Ryan Gosling and said that he had met him before.

“I met Ryan Gosling at a dinner. We're obviously opposites. He's handsome. I'm not. Seriously! Could you imagine me as Ken? It doesn't work at all. But he said to me, 'I was fascinated by Rambo and I used to go to school dressed as Rambo, and people would chase me away, and it still wouldn't stop me. I'd go on vacation as Rambo.' He kept saying that he had a lot of affiliation with Rambo. And I thought, 'This is interesting.' If I ever pass the baton to someone, I'll pass it to him because he loves the character.“he explained.

What did Sylvester Stallone say about Ryan Gosling's image?

Sylvester Stallone, when asked again about the possibility of seeing Ryan Gosling as 'Rambo', said that he was not sure that Gosling would be well received by critics or by fans for being very handsome. However, Stallone was delighted with the idea. “I would say yes, but I don't know if anyone would say, 'Hey, he's too handsome to be Rambo.''” he expressed.

What did Ryan Gosling say about 'Rambo'?

Ryan Gosling, in a previous interview with the same medium in 2011, expressed his admiration for 'Rambo' and Sylvester Stallone. Additionally, Gosling said that he was so fascinated with the character that he thought it was real. “I even thought my face looked like Sylvester Stallone's. and I put a bunch of steak knives in my Fisher-Price Houdini kit. “I took it to school the next day and threw it at all the kids at recess,” he said.

'Ryan Gosling' wore the same coat as 'Rocky' in 'Barbie'. Photo: YouTube screenshot

