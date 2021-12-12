Home » Tv ” The College, Matilde Remember: “I’ll explain the tragedy of biscuits”

Matilde Remembers is one of the newcomers in the reality show “Il Collegio” and has already caused a lot of discussion for her exuberant and cheeky character. Character that came out in all her rebellion when Matilda sparked a furious quarrel with her companions over some biscuits.

This edition of The college is characterized by quarrels of its competitors more than ever. It seems like you never miss an opportunity to raise your voice and be taken back by Overseers, forced to to scold and to ring the bells very, very often. The last big one quarreled, which quickly became viral on the web, saw the new entry as the protagonist Matilde Remember together with Partial Rebecca and Anastasia Podeschi. A discussion born for cookies, now known on social media as “the cookies of discord“.

But how did this come about furious quarrel? After the screams of Maria Sofia Federico in class, that is gone on a rampage to be the favorite target of his classmates and to always have to represent the most disparate requests of his classmates to the principal, the atmosphere has become very tense in the classroom. Thus, from a single outburst, one word led to another, the attention was focused on breakfast, since it is well known that at the College you do not eat well at all. In particular, the biscuits ended up at the center of the dispute: Matilde Remembers and Rebecca Partial they accused Anastasia Podeschi to eat them all for breakfast, leaving the crumbs to the others. An accusation that clearly provoked the heated reactions of Anastasia who categorically rejected the accusations.

Matilda’s explanation

Read also: Domenica Live, the drama of Matilde Brandi

However Matilde he wanted to clarify the situation after the video aired, explaining his reasons on Instagram:

You must know that in the college we ate very badly or did not eat. So knowing that there were people who had hidden “cookies” if they kept them for themselves, made me a little nervous. It may seem silly to fight over cookies, but Il Collegio as an experience is very heavy and can lead to that too (it was the first and last time, I hope).

Will it really be like this? We’ll see.