Representatives of the CSKA hockey club commented on December 12 on the detention of five of their fans at the KHL match against Lokomotiv.

“At the moment, the hockey club is looking into the current situation. We are in close contact with representatives of the law enforcement agencies of Yaroslavl and are making every effort to help the detainees. We hope for an early resolution of the current situation, “- said in a statement by the press service of HC CSKA, published in” VKontakte “.

The incident occurred earlier on Sunday in Yaroslavl at the Lokomotiv stadium, recalls “Sport-Express”… CSKA fans were taken directly from the sector. The match ended with the score (2: 3 OT) in favor of the hosts.

As one of the detained CSKA fans, Dmitry, said, at the beginning of the match, riot police suddenly entered the sector and began to detain people. He himself, according to his confession, was detained for lack of a protective mask. In addition, he said that he drank alcohol. Dmitry explained that the security forces had taken away five people for examination.

A similar incident occurred on November 28 at the CSKA – Zenit match in the Tinkoff Russian Premier League (RPL). After the mast, the fans of the red and blue lightning flares, arrests were made, 51 reports on administrative violations were drawn up, at least 25 fans could face a ban on attending sports events in Russia

As a result, the Control and Disciplinary Committee of the Russian Football Union (FTC RFU) two days earlier punished CSKA for not ensuring safety during the match. The club said they would pay compensation to the fans.