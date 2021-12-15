One of the undisputed protagonists of the recently concluded edition of “Il Collegio” is Maria Sofia Federico. The girl, in fact, really stood out in the Rai 2 program thanks to her maturity and her convinced opinions and, recently, she returned to talk about the conflictual relationship with her parents through her Instagram stories.

Already during his participation in the Rai 2 docu-reality Sofia Maria Pia Federico he had repeatedly told of suffering because of the difficult relationship with his parents parents and, in particular, with his father.

In the last episode of the program, the girl had given birth to a group protest focused on gender equality but she had also vented against his for a long time family.

In these hours, so, she returned to deepen the problems with his in his Instagram stories. Here are yours hard but profound words.

Maria Sofia Federico: the outburst against her father

“I’m really tired. I’ve had to deal with these all my life cabbage intimidation. With this victimhood from manipulator who always sees me described as the villain of the situation by those who should love me most in the world “

he said in these hours Maria Sofia Federico, venting on social media and talking about the difficult relationship with his father.

“This is Love? Tell me it’s my fault you are almost killed? You didn’t want to have College episodes aired for what I would have could tell about you? “

he then added, throwing heavy accusations at the parent and stressing that he had suffered greatly for his betrayal and for tears paid by mother. The 16-year-old originally from Valmontone revealed that her father yells at her when she gets angry and even has cracked the phone.

“This is Love? This is psychological violence, that’s what it is ”.

he then concluded his outburst, deeply affecting his own fan and all those who follow her on social. It also seems that she is the one who has always been trying to keep his family together but that in her house there is a war every day, ever since she was born!

