“It is a matter between Mercedes and the FIA, obviously in case of developments I will be notified as a representative of Red Bull, but at the moment I have not received any news”. Thus the Red Bull team principal Christian Horner he stressed that the intention expressed by Mercedes to appeal against the decision of the Commissioners regarding the use of the Safety Car in the final of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is ​​a matter between the FIA ​​and the home of the three-pointed star.

In the morning we reported the fact that the arm wrestling between the two parties involved it has reached the point that Mercedes has not sent the cars to Paris for the usual photos in view of the year-end Award Ceremony organized by the Federation at the end of the racing season, an occasion in which the champions are officially awarded of the drivers ‘and constructors’ titles.

🏆 1 day before # FIAPrizeGiving2021 Live on FIA Facebook page

5pm CET – FIA Champions Press Conference

9pm CET – FIA Prize Giving Ceremony #StayTuned pic.twitter.com/GkfEfMYHYE – FIA (@fia) December 15, 2021

Mercedes has won both F1 and Formula E at Constructors’ title level, but in the photo published by the official FIA account ahead of tomorrow’s Gala, both the W12 and the EQ Silver Arrov 02 are missing. sign in the WRC and in the WEC, the Peugeot winner in the WRX and the go-kart of the Tony Kart. Presumably these photos were taken in the session scheduled last night, the one ‘deserted’ by Mercedes, so it is not certain that there have been any developments in the last few hours on the ‘wall to wall’ between Mercedes and the FIA. The latter, in any case, has given an appointment to all those who want to follow the ceremony with a photo in which there are two absences of weight attributable to the same manufacturer.