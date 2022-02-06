Another step back from the Eagles, which continues day by day getting closer and closer to relegation. This time he has not been able to complicate the match for the bottom of the group who, in addition, has beaten him with a goal in the last minute of the match, after a collective failure of the aquiline defense, in an action in which no player was

This content is exclusive for subscribers New six-monthly rate: take advantage of our discounts and subscribe for 6 months for only €25, you save 40% Already a subscriber? Log in