the fringe of Puebla He added his first victory in the current Grita México Closure 2022 after bending, in the stadium Cuauhtemoc, to the team of Xolos of Tijuana as part of day 6 of Mexican football. Elena Sainz converted the first for the locals as soon as the match started; Later, a penalty on Verónica Martins, which she herself defined in a crossed way, sentenced everything for the Strip.

The game turned face for the visitors just in the first moments of the match. The clock marked five in straight time, when the Puebla squad scored the first; After a series of rebounds in the Border area, the ball reached the domains of Elena Sainz, who circumvented the mark of two opponents and defined with her left leg to the first post, impossible for the stretched goalkeeper Alejandra Gutiérrez, giving the partial advantage for the Strip. The rest of the first half, the local team tried repeatedly; the closest of them, with a free kick that went over the side of the crossbar.

Already for the complement, Pablo Luna and his, insistently searched for the rival frame; Mirelle Arciniega shot from outside the area so that the opposing goalkeeper simply watched the ball. At minute 12 of the complement, Verónica Martins took the ball, entered the area and was knocked down by the border defense; the central referee Itzel Hernández Fuentes sanctioned the maximum penalty, which the Brazilian player herself defined crosswise, meaning her second goal in the current campaign; the first of them against Tuzas del Pachuca on matchday four.

After scoring, the border team went ahead in search of a tie, with a couple of changes such as the entry of Rosa Iris Aguiar, Mariana Munguia, Ailed Sinahy Duran and Victoria López, but they could do little to avoid the history of the Strip. After this result, the team led by Fabiola Vargas remains in eighth place in the classification with 7 units; For its part, the Puebla Strip leaves the basement of the table until the 15th step, approaching the classification positions towards the Mexican soccer league.

For the next day, Puebla will visit the University Volcano in front of Tigres de la UANL on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. central Mexico, through the TUDN signal. For their part, the Border will do the same, two hours later when they receive, at the Caliente Stadium, the Gophers of Pachuca, who string four consecutive victories, through the Fox Sports signal.