The cold front that has entered Spain is already making itself felt in the Region of Murcia. This Friday, the first day of falling temperatures has coincided with the last remains of the precipitation that began on Thursday, which has left the first snowflakes of winter in the Northwest. Even in a very light way, yes.

“Blizzard snow at the moment in the high districts of the Northwest,” the X account (formerly Twitter) @MeteoChatSE announced this Friday morning. The publication includes images recorded by @Sr_sergiales of El Sabinar, one of the districts of Moratalla that usually receives the first snowflakes of each season.

It was also possible to enjoy a snowy picture in Inazares, a district of the municipality of Moratalla that is located at 1,350 m of altitude due to its proximity to the Revolcadores Massif and the Sierra de Villafuerte, which makes it the one located at the highest altitude. of the Region of Murcia.

The village of Los Odres, in Moratalla, this Saturday covered in snow.



Throughout Friday and early Saturday morning, there is a yellow warning for winds in the Northwest, which will barely exceed a maximum of 10 degrees during the day. Very cold, as will be the case at least throughout the weekend. The forecast of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) is that the final stretch of Christmas will be marked by the conjunction of a cold front and a polar air mass, which will cause thermometers to show temperatures below zero in towns such as Caravaca de la Cruz and Jumilla, in the Altiplano.

Snow in Inazares, this Friday.



Starting Tuesday, temperatures will recover, but it may also be the beginning of another period of unstable weather, according to Aemet. Between that day and Wednesday, precipitation is likely to return to the entire Region of Murcia, which may fall in the form of snow on Thursday in the Northwest and the Altiplano. However, with almost a week left, the forecast can still change.