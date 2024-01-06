The match between Real Madrid and Anadolu Efes is already basketball history. “What happened tonight was amazing,” said Chus Mateo, Madrid coach, referring to the match. In the Euroleague clash played at the WiZink Center, several team and competition records were shattered in the longest game played in Europe. The match, which ended with a 130-126 victory for the whites, was the first Euroleague match with four overtimes. In fact, none of the previous 5,711 games played since 2000 had gone beyond two overtimes.

Nor when the competition was called the European Cup did any match require four overtimes to be decided and there was never a match recorded that reached 60 minutes of play.

Another record that was surpassed in this Friday's game was scoring. Real Madrid now holds the record with 130 points achieved and, curiously, Efes is second on this list with its 126. The two teams surpassed the record that Panathinaikos had until now, which dated back 15 seasons, and the Maccabi, from almost 20 campaigns ago.

Logically, it was also possible to break the record for total scoring in a Euroleague match since it was launched in 2000. Between Real Madrid and Efes they added 256 points, which shattered the 232 of the match between Panathinaikos and Fortitudo of Bologna that finished 118-114 in the 2003-04 season.

Real Madrid wrote another page in the history of the Euroleague by becoming the first team in which three of its players reached 25 or more points in the same game. Musa scored 40, Hezonja added 31 and Campazzo finished with 25.

Furthermore, four of their players finished the match with a rating of 25 or more, an unprecedented event in the history of the competition. Musa finished with 45 rating points, while Tavares added 35, Campazzo, 30 and Hezonja, 26.

On an individual level, Musa set a Madrid record with 40 points scored and 13 shots scored in 15 attempts. In addition, the 17 triples and 24 field goals that Hezonja attempted during the match also represented a new record for the white team.

Efes also joined the record-breaking party and managed for the first time in history for two players, Larkin and Pleiss, to play 50 minutes or more each in the same Euroleague game. In fact, the current record is already held by Larkin with his 53 minutes and 11 seconds, followed by the German with 52 minutes and 56 seconds.

Finally, Efes shattered its record for rebounds in a game, 56, establishing a new club record and equaling the fifth best limit in the history of the Euroleague.