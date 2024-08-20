Xbox Game Pass continues to grow. The subscription service will expand in the coming days with the arrival of a series of interesting experiences, including the long-awaited beta of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. However, It seems that this time we will not see anything very attractive.

Starting next August 22, Xbox Game Pass will receive titles such as Atlas Fallen. However, it will be until On August 30th, users of this service will be able to access the beta of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Here’s what’s new for the service:

Atlas Fallen (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – August 22

Core Keeper (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – August 27

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Early Access Open Beta (Console and PC) – August 30

Star Trucker (Cloud, Console and PC) – September 3

However, this is not all, since a list of titles that will leave this service on August 31 has also been revealed, And here we do find a fairly important list.

Atomic Heart (Cloud, Console and PC)

Guilty Gear -Strive- (Cloud, Console and PC)

NBA 2K24 (Cloud and Console)

Unfortunately, It seems that August was not a strong month for Xbox Game Passbut considering the service gets new games every two to three weeks, there’s a chance that the future is going to be much brighter for users of this service. In related news, another Xbox exclusive is reportedly coming to the PlayStation 5. Likewise, Xbox could be bringing back two beloved Marvel games.

Author’s Note:

Not every month can be a good month. It’s unfortunate, but it’s also the reality. What is disappointing is that Xbox should use these low months of third-party support to give emphasis to Activision Blizzard games, of which we still don’t see many.

Via: Xbox