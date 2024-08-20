Jannik Sinner positive to a doping test, but innocent

Jannik Sinner tested positive for doping: traces of Clostebol, a prohibited substance, were found in his urine in infinitesimal quantities, less than a billionth of a gram.

The Italian tennis player, fresh winner of the Cincinnati Masters 1000 and world number 1 in the ATP ranking, is innocent and will regularly play the US Open starting on August 26 in New York.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency, in fact, has ascertained that the hiring, which emerged after an inspection carried out at the Indian Wells tournament, was involuntary, which is why Sinner was exonerated.

His physiotherapist, in fact, had taken Clostebol to treat an injured finger and the prohibited substance came into contact through a lesion in the athlete’s skin during a massage.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency, therefore, considered that there was no fraud but since Sinner was also responsible for his team, the Itia decided to take away his 400 points from the Indian Wells semi-final and the related prize money, approximately 300 thousand euros.

Sinner, who has been working with the International Tennis Integrity Agency since the beginning, commented on the ruling in a press release: “I can now put a very difficult and deeply sad period behind me. I will continue to do everything I can to ensure that I comply with the Itia anti-doping program, and I am surrounded by a very attentive and meticulous team.”

Jamie Singer, the lawyer who supported the Italian athlete in the proceedings, said: “Anti-doping rules must be extremely strict to be effective. For this reason, it can happen that in some cases even innocent athletes can be involved. There is no doubt that Jannik Sinner is totally innocent in this case, but the player is responsible for everything that happens within his system, even if he is not aware of it, as in this exceptional case”.