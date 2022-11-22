Everyone is aware that the yearly Oktoberfest celebration is held in Munich, the capital of Bavaria. However, these are not all its special qualities. Friendly Munich is the place that can make you fall in love with it. Categorizing Munich’s tourist attractions into interesting and uninteresting categories can be very challenging. Every home, structure, and park have a unique feature.

Munich is a city filled with entertainment, historic buildings, and cutting-edge malls for shopping and cultural activities. As strange as it may seem, it is a “family” city where both adults and kids may enjoy themselves. It would be pointless to attempt to list every significant landmark in Germany. However, you must be made aware of the most well-known among them.

Every day, more than a thousand planes arrive at Munich airport "Franz Josef Strauss" from all over the world. The city core may be reached by train from Munich airport.

Frauenkirche

Munich does not have any skyscrapers because a referendum in 2004 decided against allowing the construction of structures taller than 99 meters in the city. This decision was made to protect the city’s historic charm and architectural style.

But one of the considerably taller structures is the Frauenkirche. Two towers that are over 100 meters tall and offer breathtaking views of the city stand out in the cathedral’s construction. A late Gothic masterwork is Frauenkirche.

There are several tales about how it was created. One of them said that the footprint at the temple's entryway was left there by the devil. One more explains the cause of the little wind within the church. If you're already intrigued, pick this location as the beginning point of your journey. The guide will then tell you about all of these fascinating tales.

Nymphenburg Palace

Nymphenburg Palace, a magnificent palace with a wonderful garden and canal, is one of Munich’s top attractions. The palace, which was built as a getaway for kings in the summer, is stunning in both its luxury and restraint of design. The construction of Nymphenburg began in the seventeenth century. Barelli, an Italian, was the architect.

Inside, you can learn about monarchs’ lives and see historical and artistic items. The Palace Park, a 229-hectare park with English-style landscaping, is also well-known. Also, you can take a gondola ride along the palace canal.

Marienplatz

The heart of the city is Marienplatz. You can easily visit Munich's shopping lanes, German beer halls, little cafés, and unexpected corners from here. Thus, staying here in Munich throughout the Christmas season is a terrific idea. A true tourist destination for both locals and visitors from outside the area, Marienplatz hosts significant cultural events and fairs.

Spend some time here and explore. The Marienplatz plaza itself is stunning and full of noteworthy buildings. For instance, the New Town Hall’s pediment has a glockenspiel that plays music. Puppet performance is introduced by the chimes at 11:00, 12:00, and 21:00. It makes sense to visit this venue several times because there are numerous performances on various subjects.

German Museum

The German Museum of Science and Technology is the most popular of the city's over 70 museums. Even a day is insufficient to see everything because of how big it is. There are roughly 28,000 displays covering 50 different scientific fields.

The museum displays works of technical and scientific genius as well as the most recent scientific and technological innovations, many of which have historical significance. Both individuals involved in scientific endeavors and those with no background in the field will find it intriguing to visit this location.

The majority of people associate Munich’s lovely city with beer, Bavarian sausages, and the celebrated beer festival. Some people purposefully plan their trips around October in order to celebrate the spirit of this well-known occasion. But now that you know, the Bavarian capital – Munich – offers a wide range of activities and destinations throughout the year.