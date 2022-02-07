The coalition said, in tweets published by the Saudi Press Agency on its Twitter account, that the operation came in response to the threat and the military necessity to protect civilians from hostile attacks.

On January 24, the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen announced that the Saudi defenses had destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia, towards Dhahran Al-Janoub Governorate in the Asir region, in the south of the Kingdom.

On the same day, the coalition announced that two people were slightly wounded, in an attack by the Iran-backed Houthi militia with a ballistic missile on the Jazan region, southwest of Saudi Arabia.