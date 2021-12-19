Today, Sunday, Saudi air defenses managed to destroy two drones launched by the Houthi militia towards Abha International Airport (southwest) of the Kingdom.

The Arab Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen said, in a press statement today, reported by the official Saudi “Al-Ikhbariya” channel, that “the planes took off from Sanaa airport.”

The international community has become a center for cross-border attacks,” noting that “the terrorist Houthi militia tried to target travelers at dawn today with three.

Drones.”

Earlier today, the coalition announced that the Saudi defenses had destroyed a drone that was launched towards Khamis Mushait from Sanaa International Airport.