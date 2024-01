Friday, January 26, 2024, 09:16







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) has decided to lift the suspension of the telecommunications company EzentisEzentis with effect from 8:30 a.m. on Monday, January 29, after more than a year of paralysis, as reported by the supervisor this Friday.

In …