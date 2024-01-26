For the eighth year in a row, Abu Dhabi ranked first in the list of the safest cities in the world for the first half of 2024, according to the “City Security” index issued by the “Numbio” website.

Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, talks about the effective cooperation between various sectors in Abu Dhabi, and his contribution to Abu Dhabi being chosen as the safest city in the world for the eighth year in a row. pic.twitter.com/7miQqmJbyd — Abu Dhabi Media Office (@ADMediaOffice) January 26, 2024



Abu Dhabi has maintained its lead in the international classification since 2017, and topped the 2024 list, which included 329 cities in the world, which reflects the emirate’s ongoing efforts to ensure quality of life for citizens, residents and visitors.