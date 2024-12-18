He Equestrian Circle renews its wing junior…and changes name. The youth segment of the private club, until now called New Initiatives Committee (CNI)begins a stage marked by inclusion and dynamism. The now called Youth Committeemade up of more than 300 members under 40 years of age, will have female majority on its governing board under the presidency of Emilio Zegriwho repeats in office.

The board has nine members, five of whom are women after the incorporation of Sara Rafecasdirector of the Commercial Law area of ​​the RCD law firm; Claudia Boschfounder and CEO of the gastronomic startup Cuvo Foods, and Arantxa Cordóngastronomy expert and international legal counsel at Teladoc Health. We must add the reassignment of leadership functions in promotion, sponsorship and guidance and support in the incorporation of new members of Monica Moserlawyer, partner at Women in a Legal World and headhunter of the legal sector at IurisTalent.

The new balance on the governing board represents a milestone for the visibility of female talent. This change, added to the six active subcommittees (Sports, Economic-Business, Legal-Political, Gastronomic, Promotion and Social) chaired by four women, promotes equity in one of the most venerable institutions in Barcelona.

“It’s been seven years since I became a member when I understood that it was an essential meeting point for a Barcelona open to the world, far from dogmatism and radicalization,” explained Rafecas. For its part, Bosch added that “my main objective is to strengthen this category by promoting the networking among members, attracting business talent to the Club and organizing high-level conferences”

Re-election of Emilio Zegrí

On the other hand, Emilio Zegrí de Olivarcriminal lawyer and partner of the Zegrí + de Olivar family office, has once again been elected as president of the committee after its successful work that began in January 2023. He accompanies him in the vice presidency Javier Cornet Segarra, senior account executive at MCR International, a company specialized in direct executive search.

“It is an honor to lead a committee that gives prominence and visibility to the talent and value of the membersdemonstrating that we are a diverse and inclusive space”, concluded Zegrí.

And about him rebranding? “It responds to the need to better reflect our identity. Although the previous name had history, it was not always understood and sometimes generated confusion,” assumes Zegrí. “Now we clearly identify ourselves as the space for those under 40 within the club, promoting a closer and more inclusive environment,” adds Cornet.

Another significant novelty in the renewed board of the Youth Committee is the access of Carles Ruiz y Gillegal consultant at HF ​​LEGAL and Industrial PhD candidate in Digital Law and Economics at the Abat Oliva CEU University. The professional will lead the social subcommittee.

An intense agenda

Among the more than 40 events and activities promoted in the last biennium by the youth group, the following stand out: dinners with businessmen, politicians and top leaderssuch as John Rigau, Eva Rosell, Joan Clos, Marta Negra, Sandro Rosell or Aleix Puig, focused on professional development and interaction between young members.

Conferences and colloquiums have also been scheduled with experts from various fields, as well as afterwork and social gatherings that promote networkingadded to debates and round tables on quality issues. Added to these events is the Relevant Young Award that promotes and recognizes entrepreneurs with projects of social, cultural or business impact.

Not to mention that the youngest members of the private club have economic advantages. “We propose activities that range from legal and business events to cultural and sports proposals. In addition, there are measures implemented to facilitate the participation of young people, such as reduced fees and benefits in the use of facilities“Zegrí recalled.