according to the dictionary “confusionism” has two meanings: A: “Confusion and darkness in ideas or language” and B: “Children’s state of thought where things are mixed.”

That’s how I feel. I accept both. There is a lot of confusion, especially in my head. And perhaps also in the world in general. I say “perhaps” so as not to polarize in vain. Don’t put me on the list of government or/and anti-government hoaxes. The front line goes around the Earth, passes through the poles, returns to the origin and sticks into the tip of the pencil, which is a scalpel or a dagger.

Since I am in the middle of confusionism A and B, reality, so confusing in itself, should seem normal to me. But There is so much chaos in the world that even from my perplexity everything seems… confusing.. That’s why I do nothing more than look up the words in the dictionary, which is the only thing that remains more or less unchanged in the wobble.

Now you can say spoiler! The RAE has included in its dictionary the word spoiler, to reveal the end of something. Just what we can’t do… because we don’t know: Ukraine, Syria, life. The spoiler is only valid for what has already concluded.

Confusionism is too baroque: when inquiring about the simpler word “confusion”, the following definition appears in sixth place, and referring to the field of Law: “A way of extinguishing obligations by bringing credit and debt together in the same person.” This explains the issue of the condonations of the autonomies. The phrase could be sculpted on the lion’s ball in Congress.

The Spanish confusion is enormous: being the country that is growing the most and that has even deserved the praise of The Economist There is no way to pay the rent. Not even the fruit. But more apartments are sold and bought than ever, almost like in 2007, full bubble.

Confusionism is more than simple confusion, it is not understanding anything, the opacity of the world and its news. Germany and France about to crash. Or they have already crashed. Namely. This is only known when it implodes. Surprise, the total unexpected, is typical of confusionism. The famous black swan is the daily routine. The general in charge of the most dangerous weapons has been killed in Moscow. Ukraine claims responsibility. With a bomb skate. Every week we wait for a black or green swan, and if it doesn’t appear we experience cruel disappointment. South Korea.

The greatest confusion of these days could be the fall and escape of the dictator of Syria. Only with a certain naivety can one think that the sudden assault and conquest of power by an army or coalition has been coincidental. Although it could also be. China supported the Syrian satrap in UN resolutions.

The United States, as befits the threatened leader, is the champion of confusionism. Popular support for the alleged murderer of the insurance CEO opens a crack in healthcare only for the rich in that admirable country.

The assassinated CEO I had fulfilled the American dream: modest family, good student, scholarships, accountant rising to the top… And he is shot down by a kid from a wealthy family, the young anti-capitalist with his 3D printed ghost gun.

In a country whose outgoing president instigated a violent riot and the takeover of the Capitol by his henchmen… and nothing happens to him… and he runs again… and is elected… the acquittal of the alleged murderer is a matter of days. At least they will make a series for it. The script must already be half written.

Confusionism can be related to Confucianismthe teachings and life of Confucius, who founded a civilization. The great confusion is that China has already invaded, penetrated, colonized us… peacefully. Now, as they say, everything comes from there. AND we are waiting for the battery factorieswhose usefulness already entails the symbol: that which allows energy to be conserved and recharged. According to experts China is ten or fifteen years ahead of Europe in battery technology.

Hence the confusion of the West and the torpor of the European Union, which is still reading the Letta and Draghi reports.

Among the precepts of Confucius there is one that was already adopted by the West a long time ago. This principle suggests that The government that does nothing is bettersince ritual and ceremony are already enough. See the inauguration of Notre Dame.

#Confusionism #article #Mariano #Gistaín