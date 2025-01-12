The BNG has proposed to the Government the idea of ​​raising the Minimum Interprofessional Salary (SMI) to 1,320 euros per month for 14 payments in 2025, so that it corresponds to 60% of the average salary in Spain as established by the European Social Charter. In this way, it encourages the Government to go beyond the increase proposed by the experts who advise it on this matter.

In the midst of negotiations between the Ministry of Labor and the unions to revalue the SMI, the Block senator, Carmen Da Silva, explains in a written question registered in the Senate that in 2024 the minimum wage (1,134 euros) represented 51.5% of the average salary, which last year reached 2,200 euros according to data from the Tax Agency.

An amount, he says, that “It is very far from the minimum wage recommended by the Council of Europe.”It should have been 60% and, therefore, reach 1,320.04 euros per month by 2025,” the senator claims in the document, which Europa Press has accessed.

At the moment, there is no firm proposal on the table, but the Committee of Experts that advises the Government on raising the SMI has recommended to the department led by vice president Yolanda Díaz that it increase it this year either by 3.4% (up to 1,172.5 euros) or 4.4% (placing it at 1,184 euros per month).

Yolanda Díaz proposes that the minimum wage rise

up to 1,184 euros per month

The second vice president and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, will propose this Wednesday to social agents an increase in the minimum wage of 50 euros (4.4%), which would reach 1,184 euros per month, with fourteen payments, according to confirmed in an interview in La Vanguardia.

This is the highest option proposed by experts, who recommend an increase of 3.4% or 4.4% by 2025, depending on two different calculation methods, that is, increasing the Minimum Interprofessional Wage (SMI). in 39 or 50 euros gross per month, which would rise to 1,173 euros or 1,184 euros gross per month.

Díaz also promises flexibility to the employers if they join the agreement: “I would like nothing more for the employers to join in. If there is an agreement I will be flexible,” he says.

After a few days in which she has been the protagonist of a public confrontation with the socialist part of the Government over the reduction of working hours, the minister redoubles her accusations against the PSOE in the interview for breach agreements and try to block the measure and warns that this maneuver is generating a “crisis of confidence” among citizens.

He says that with the Minister of Economy, Carlos Body, he does not have a “personal difference, but a deep political difference”, but insists that the reduction in working hours “will be fulfilled”

With all this, the BNG asks the Government if it should not take as reference the same data handled by the European Committee of Social Rights, which takes as reference the salary modules published by the Tax Agency. Next, the senator wanted to know if the Executive plans to comply with the content of the European Social Charter and place the SMI at 60% of the average salary by 2025.

Finally, the BNG has asked what the Ministry’s position will be in the face of a possible resolution of the European Committee of Social Rights that rules on non-compliance by the State with regard to the SMI, and if rectify to “effectively” comply with the Social Charter.