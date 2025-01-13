We have been talking about the possibility for months and unless there is an unexpected turn, the Espanyol attacker will wear the team’s jersey. Sevilla FC starting next season 2025-26. Javi Puadowho is free on June 30 and can now negotiate his destiny without restrictions, opts for the Nervión proposal. Will play in Sánchez-Pizjuán with his friend and also exblanquiazul Adrià Pedrosato which Monchi He signed at the time exactly the same way, as a free agent.

The matter is not completely closed, but Javi Puado He is already clear that landing in Nervión represents a significant step forward in his career, as Cadena Cope has reported. The operation for Sevilla FC fits perfectly. The delicate economic situation that the club is going through makes the commitment to hiring of this type even more necessary: ​​footballers with the freedom card, young and with the potential to continue growing and generate capital gains.

Not in vain, profiles like Javi Puado (26 years old) who are ending their contract are closely monitored by the sports management of Victor Ortawho has always closely followed the evolution of the Spanish captain.

Puado’s arrival is expected in the summer while Sevilla FC continues with its roadmap to reinforce the attack in the winter market after the sit-in of Juninho Vieira. The team already needs another forward so that Isaac do not be left alone, every time you work on giving an outlet to Iheanacho. At the moment, only the Swiss winger has arrived Ruben Vargaswhich has already debuted and will be presented this Tuesday.