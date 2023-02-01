Oliveirense from the second strongest Portuguese league invited a 55-year-old player from Japan

Japanese football player Kazu Miura, the rights to which belong to Yokohama, moved to the Portuguese club Oliveirense, representing the country’s second largest league. This is reported on site teams from Japan.

The player joined the Portuguese on loan until the end of this season. “Thanks a lot for the invitation. I will do my best to demonstrate my best qualities,” said 55-year-old Miura.

Miura began his professional career in 1986, his first club was Brazilian Santos. From 1994 to 1995 he played in Italy for Genoa. Since 2005, the Japanese striker has been a Yokohama footballer.

Miura has 55 goals in 89 matches for Japan. Together with the team in 1992, he won the Asian Cup.