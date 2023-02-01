Gustavo Bueno is an actor well remembered for his roles in film and TV. Although he currently has a long history in his profession, during his youth he decided to apply to the National Engineering University.

Gustavo Bueno Wunder He is one of the most endearing and beloved Peruvian actors by the public. Although he is remembered for his performances in movies like “The city and the Dogs” either “Into the lion’s den” and due to his roles in TV series, such as “Al fondo hay sitio” playing Don Gilberto Collazos, he has little-known aspects of his life.

the long-lived artist, long before being immersed in the world of acting, he tried to enter one of the most recognized national studios. We are talking specifically about the National Engineering University (UNI). Find out what career he applied for and why he didn’t keep trying. It should be noted that this higher education center not only has specialties dedicated to engineering.

What UNI career did Gustavo Bueno apply for?

Gustavo BuenoAfter finishing his secondary studies at the Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe National School, in 1965 and at the age of 14, he decided to continue his academic training. The university he decided to enter was the UNIstate institution.

The career he chose to apply for was Architecture, a specialty initially created in 1910 as the Building Architects Section. Despite his enthusiasm, Bueno was unable to reach a vacancy. At present, the corresponding entrance scores range from 12 to 16 as a grade.

Gustavo Bueno applied to the demanding Architecture degree at UNI. Photo: composition LR/La República/UNI

Why didn’t Gustavo Bueno continue applying to UNI?

Given the negative results of his application to UNI, Gustavo Bueno was discouraged and decided to change his specialty and university. Thus, he entered the Law School at the Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú to prepare as a lawyer.

Gustavo Bueno chose to enter Law at the PUCP and then venture into the theater. Photo: composition LR / The Republic

Thus, in this academic adventure, he ended up leaning towards acting, despite the fact that he was not interested in it at first. In this way, he was trained in the Theater of the Catholic University, the TUC.

It should be noted that Gustavo Bueno He was exposed to the art of acting from a very young age, since his mother, Rosa Wunder, influenced him by dedicating himself to theater and voice acting. He came to participate at the age of nine in “Sacrifice”, a play directed by his mother.

How old is Gustavo Bueno?

Gustavo Bueno was born in Lima on August 5, 1951. Currently, the first theater, television and film actor is 71 years old. Since he was young, we have seen him display his talent in major Peruvian productions such as “The city and the Dogs”, “The Wolf’s Mouth”, “black butterfly”among other.

Gustavo Bueno received an award for his acting career

The actor who gives life to the popular Don Gilberto from ‘Al Fondo hay sitio’ was awarded a star on América Televisión’s ‘walk of fame’ in order to recognize his artistic career.

“The life of an actor is made of his characters and it is also made by the spectators, it is a combination of both. It is the life of an artist and I am very grateful to life for following this path”, declared the remembered ‘Lieutenant Gamboa’ in ‘The City and the Dogs’ for Infobae about his award.