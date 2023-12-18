This Monday, the Alcantarilla ITV workers ran into the order to close the only public station in the Region of Murcia, which from now on will only serve cars that have a second inspection scheduled, which caused unrest among employees and complaints by unions. It was the general director of Energy and Industrial and Mining Activity, Federico Miralles, who signed the resolution urging the suspension of its activity, and the head of services and the deputy director of the direction corresponding to the ITV who traveled to the facilities to communicate the decision. This order caused employees to have to ask drivers who were in line to leave because they no longer had the power to initiate the verification.

“They have dismantled a public service that worked to make it private and, as a consequence, it will lead to the dismissal of some of its workers, and six of them are interim,” Antonio Martínez, general secretary of UGT Public Services of the Region, explained to LA VERDAD. He stressed that they will continue to demonstrate and that they will take the matter to court to resolve “the responsibility for the closure and whether there are hidden interests.”

For now, on Wednesday there will be a meeting in Public Function in which Miralles is expected to give the appropriate explanations for the closure. “We already opposed the closure in 2017, when the sector was liberalized, because we consider that this public service station should serve as an example of regulation in terms of prices and quality,” said Pedro Antonio Martínez, secretary of the Autonomous Community sector of UGT. -Public Services of the Region, which said that “it is an unprecedented case for the regional Administration”, since “without taking into account the workers and their representatives, the lockout has been carried out, alleging that there are about 14 ITV stations in 30 km around Alcantarilla.

From CC OO they assure that “this closure of administration is the culmination of a series of bad decisions by the regional administration that will lead to greater road insecurity, an increase in pollution and less control of vehicles.” He points out that it is a station that “complied strictly with the regulations” and that, for this reason, it was very harsh and without any cases of possible accusations of illegality.

In addition to the destination of the workers, Comisiones Obreras wonders who will now be in charge of changing the chassis number (identification), a manipulation that can lead to security problems and that requires that it must be done by the regional Administration. In this way, CC OO considers it “irresponsible” that the Administration is going to cause an increase in pollution and road insecurity, as well as an increase in accidents.