Journalist Mávila Huertas said goodbye to the program's viewers 'Panorama', last Sunday, December 17. This statement comes after, just a few days ago, Juliana Oxenford revealed that her colleague would start working at ATV after the end of her time in 'Al style Juliana'. The communicator from Panamericana TV's journalistic space took a few moments to say a few words of gratitude to the journalistic team with which she shared work.

YOU CAN SEE: Juliana Oxenford after leaving ATV: “I have nothing to live on in January”

Did Mávila Huertas leave 'Panorama'?

In the latest edition of 'Panorama', Mávila Huertas revealed that she will no longer be the presenter of the journalistic program. As recalled, in October 2022, she assumed leadership of the renowned space after the departure of Rossana Cuevawho moved to América TV to take on new challenges in the news industry.

“I also wanted to share with you and this is the last Sunday that I will accompany you in 'Panorama'. Thank you, of course, for the trust that you have given us Sunday after Sunday”said the communicator.

YOU CAN SEE: Juliana Oxenford reveals what she said to Mávila Huertas after denying that she would be her replacement: “Don't lie to me”

Will Mávila Huertas replace Juliana Oxenford on ATV?

After learning of her departure from ATV, Juliana Oxenford interacted with some of her followers to answer some of the questions about her future job and who would be her possible replacement on the San Isidro channel. She gave the name of the journalist who will replace her, when responding to a user's comment: “Definitely, someone more 'docile'. I wouldn't be surprised to see Mávila Huertas in January.”

Juliana Oxenford interacted with her followers. Photo: Twitter capture

Given this, Juliana confirmed that the former host of 'Panorama' would be one of the new entrants to Channel 9:“Bingo. Don't be surprised because he signed a contract when they still hadn't told me they wouldn't renew me.”

#Mávila #Huertas #goodbye #hosting #39Panorama39 #replace #Juliana #Oxenford #ATV