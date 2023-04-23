The Murcian platform ‘They close my neighborhood’ mobilized again this Sunday in Murcia to protest the felling of trees in the streets of the capital. The protest of this day was carried out against the movements carried out by the Murcia City Council in Industria street, where they are working to remove the trees from the median to continue with the works of the Mobility Plan, as denounced the neighborhood organization.

It is not the first time that citizens of the Carmen neighborhood have asked to prevent the felling of trees. On several occasions, residents of this location in Murcia have chained themselves to them to ask for their pardon and demand that alternatives be found.

“This logging constitutes a new episode of the arboricide that Murcia has been suffering in recent months and that threatens to turn the city into a real frying pan with the arrival of high temperatures as the shadows that served as a refuge for Murcia disappear,” they denounce from ‘They close my neighborhood’.

The members of the protest showed posters against logging this Sunday, asking the mayor of Murcia to prevent it. It so happens that these trees, according to the platform, “in addition to their environmental and sentimental value, constitute the first image of Murcia for those who come to the city by AVE, now finding a more inhospitable postcard.”

For this reason, the residents once again ask the City Council to “stop turning a deaf ear to neighborhood demands” and criticize that “a project that was announced as a green project has ended up becoming the largest arboricide that Murcia has suffered.”