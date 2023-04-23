Home page politics

From: Felix Busjaeger

According to a report, Wagner boss Prigozhin is in favor of strengthening the Russian defensive. (Archive image) © ITAR-TASS/imago

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin advises because of the Ukrainian counter-offensive that Putin’s army should be on the defensive. An ISW ​​report now suggests so.

London – Allegedly more than 180,000 dead soldiers. Thousands of tanks destroyed. And there are always problems with supplies: after almost 14 months in the Ukraine war, the Russian losses still do not seem to worry those responsible in the Kremlin, but an important ally of Putin has repeatedly issued alarming warnings in connection with the course of the Ukraine war in the recent past. War on: Yevgeny Prigozhin, financier and head of the notorious Wagner Group, is now adopting increasingly defensive tones when it comes to offensives against Ukraine.

Rather, he is now demanding that Putin’s army should dig in to fend off Ukraine’s counter-offensive.

Possible turning point in the Ukraine war: Prigozhin wants to strengthen the defense of Putin’s army

As the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) writes in its latest report, Prigozhin may be trying to convince Russian President Vladimir Putin that it would make more sense for Russia’s army to counter a possible Ukrainian counter-offensive from the defensive. Russia must “anchor itself in such a way that it is only possible to rip out the Russian armed forces with the enemy’s claws,” the institute quoted the Wagner boss as saying. Prigozhin is said to have made the statements on April 21, 2023. The background could be the meetings of the Ukraine contact group at Ramstein Air Base.

Apparently Prigozhin’s statements reflect the concern that Ukraine could become more and more quick-witted thanks to Western support. The course of the Ukraine war has shown for months that the former defenders have repeatedly been able to record successes against Vladimir Putin’s Russian army in several regions. Although many reports from the conflicting parties cannot be independently verified, Ukraine’s successes seem to be increasing, at least in the south and east of the country. But even Russia’s soldiers can repeatedly force Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s defenders onto the defensive.

Ukraine war: does Wagner boss Prigozhin fear a counter-offensive by Ukraine? ISW report is sure

In the past week, and at least since May 2022, the battle for Bakhmut, a town in the Donetsk region and formerly home to around 74,000 people, has made headlines. Russian and Ukrainian soldiers were repeatedly involved in heavy fighting. As of the end of March 2023, around 40 percent of the city is considered completely destroyed. Nevertheless: A major counter-offensive is still in the air and Wagner boss Prigozhin, who was also at the front several times during the Ukraine war, seems to fear, according to the ISW report, that the onslaught of the Ukrainians could become violent.

Prigozhin also noted that Ukraine will try to “tear apart” Russian forces. Russia must resist such an attack, said the Wagner boss. According to experts, these alarming words are noteworthy, as Russian propaganda usually softens the strength of Ukrainian defenders. Prigozhin’s statements could now indicate that he is trying to intensify the discussion about a possible turnaround in the Ukraine war in Russia. Meanwhile, Russia is continuing to rely on offensive operations by the army in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.