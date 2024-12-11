The socialists are looking for ways to “reverse” the parliamentary setback and slow down the processing of the law
The PP and Junts resist bringing positions together, but they inevitably end up doing so in the Congress of Deputies. Nowadays it seems impossible for the neoconvergents to support a motion of censure by Alberto Núñez Feijóo, because it needs the participation of Vox, but every…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#clamp #Junts #suppress #electricity #tax #deepens #weakness #PSOE
Leave a Reply