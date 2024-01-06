Merchants, neighbors, heritage and environmental defenders, among others, list what they expect from the municipal government team this year.

A young man rides his scooter along the new Puente Viejo bike lane. The viaduct maintains private traffic.

Sunday, January 7, 2024, 00:53



| Updated 01:00h.





Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

A few days ago, just two days before the end of 2023, the mayor of Murcia, the popular José Ballesta, announced the projects that he and his team want to execute throughout this new year from his management at the head of the City Council. In this …

This content is exclusive for subscribers



